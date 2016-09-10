West Hall 41, Jackson Co. 0: Struggles continue for Panthers in shutout loss

BY KYLE FUNDERBURK
Friday night Jackson County’s head coach Brandon Worley said his team needs to work on “us.”
He was referring to how the Panthers played in a 41-0 loss to West Hall.
“Fundamentals, the basics of football,” were the words used by Worley to describe what his team is going to work on this week.
“We’ve been talking about having to fix mistakes for the last two weeks and we still had those mistakes tonight,” he said. “We played a really good team and they took advantage of those.”
Jackson County (1-3, 0-0) couldn’t do much of anything to stop the Spartans running game led by Tyrese Osborne’s 115 yards on 15 carries. He scored all of the Spartans first four touchdowns.
His first came on West Hall’s (3-1, 0-0) opening drive just three and a half minutes into the game with a 5-yard run. His next touchdown was a 45-yard run to open the second quarter. He then ended the second quarter with a 1-yard run.
His last touchdown came on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter, that would be his last carry of the game. He left with West Hall having a 28-0 lead. Micheal Thompson scored from four yards out a couple plays after a bad snap on a Jackson County punt attempt gave the Spartans the ball at the 8-yard line.
T.K. Hendrix finished the game with a 32-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 41-0.
Offensively for Jackson County, they could never sustain drives and several holding penalties killed any progress they would make. They had the ball around the 40-yard line four different times throughout the night but they could never move past that.
Their second possession of the second quarter began with a 7-yard run by Noah Venable that was called back for a holding penalty. In the third quarter a pair of holding calls to start a drive gave them second-and-22, at the eight-yard line.
“We got backed up a couple of times and got into some situations where we were at third-and-short and we have to find a way to get over that hump,” Worley said. “We had a hard time getting a rhythm going, a couple of penalties changes a lot of play calling.”
“It was a lot of everything (Friday) night,” he said.
West Hall 41, Jackson Co. 0: Struggles continue for Panthers in shutout loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry