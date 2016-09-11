Nominations sought for agriculture awards

The Banks County Agriculture Awards Committee is in search of citizens who are worthy of being recognized as one of the best in the field of agriculture in Banks County.
This year, the committee is asking for nominations for Farmer of the Year, Woman in Agriculture, Agribusiness of the Year and Hall of Fame Award.
Banks County extension agent Bob Waldorf states: “When considering your selection of nominees, please think about how the person or family you nominate excels in these areas: Nominee’s major contributions to Banks County agriculture; nominee’s agricultural leadership roles, honors and awards and nominee’s other civic, religious and public service contributions.
The deadline for submitting nominations is September 16 and they should be emailed to either Bob Waldorf at the extension office, bwaldorf@uga.edu, or Julie Jackson at the Farm Bureau office, jajackson@gfb.org.
