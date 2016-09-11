Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Sunday, September 11. 2016
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13, from noon to 6:00 p.m. in the family fellowship center of the First Baptist Church of Commerce.

The church is located at 1345 South Broad Street, Commerce.

The Red Cross provides blood services to local hospitals, including Northridge Medical Center and the Athens, Gainesville and Atlanta area hospitals.

Participants on Tuesday will receive a coupon for a free Chick fil-A sandwich at the Banks Crossing restaurant.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.