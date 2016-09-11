Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13, from noon to 6:00 p.m. in the family fellowship center of the First Baptist Church of Commerce.
The church is located at 1345 South Broad Street, Commerce.
The Red Cross provides blood services to local hospitals, including Northridge Medical Center and the Athens, Gainesville and Atlanta area hospitals.
Participants on Tuesday will receive a coupon for a free Chick fil-A sandwich at the Banks Crossing restaurant.
