Owner of stray dog with embedded collar injury being sought

A female pit bull was found Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, wandering in Spratlin Point Place, off Spratlin Mill Road, with a severe neck injury.
The dog was brought to animal control by a concerned resident and surrendered.
Animal control officer Erin Gray said the woman called her earlier while she was dealing with another situation and since the dog was so friendly despite her injuries, the woman brought her over to the animal control office herself.
Gray said the dog’s injuries were caused by an embedded collar or chain.
“She was likely chained and then they (owner) just released her when they realized how bad it was,” Gray said. The collar (or chain) had also been removed, leaving the open wound.
Gray said the dog is “extremely friendly” despite what she has been through.
“It was hard to examine her closely, because she was so busy trying to give me hugs,” she said. Despite the wound, Gray said the animal appeared to have been fed and in over good physical shape. She also noted that she did not seem to be a very old dog, although she had been through at least one heat cycle and possibly had a litter of puppies.
Gray took her to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, where surgery was performed on her neck to close the wound by shelter vet Dr. Lynn Beckmann Saturday morning.
“We are calling her ‘Miracle,’” MOAS shelter director Danielle Morton said. “We are so grateful for Dr. Beckmann and her our team here that came to her aid.”
Morton said Miracle will need a long term foster home to recover from her wounds.
Dr. Beckmann said it appeared the wound had been there “for some time” as some healing had begun to occur. She said the wound will need to heal from the inside out, so she cleaned it up, applied a dressing (which will need to be changed every other day) and started her on a course of antibiotics to prevent infection.
“She is a real sweetie,” Dr. Beckmann said. “She was no problem to change the dressing, but anyone who fosters her will need to learn to do that or be able to bring her in to MOAS so it can be changed there.”
Anyone who is interested in fostering Miracle can fill out a foster application on the shelter website at www.moaspets.com.
“If you can donate to help cover the cost of her medical expenses while she is with us, you can also do that on our website or Facebook page,” Morton said.
MOAS has established a Guardian Angel Fund for adoptable animals that come to MOAS with serious medical conditions, like Miracle, Morton noted. The shelter is a 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible.
Additionally, due to the cost of her ongoing medical care, MOAS has started a GoFundMe page for Miracle: https://www.gofundme.com/2n6wcuc where donations can also be made.
Gray said Madison County Animal Control is seeking any information on who may have owned the abused dog. Anyone with any information can call animal control at 706-795-5589 or simply call 9-1-1.
