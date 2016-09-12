New MCHS band director enjoying the tunes

New Madison County High School band director Brandon Respress says he’s enjoying the sights and sounds of his new environment.
He said previous band directors Nick Golding and Aaron Morgan left the band in a good place. And he aims to build on what they’ve done.
“My goal is to get the band in a place where it can better serve the needs of the student body in offering opportunities for enrichment,” said Respress. “That enrichment includes things like private lessons that will lead to scholarships or travel to national events that will give Madison County the opportunity to be given credit for all the hard work this community does to support fine arts and music performance. I am beyond pleased with the culture the combination of parents, the school board, and community groups and churches have done to grow positive children and positive families in this area. I am excited to work in this great community.”
Respress grew up in Warner Robins and graduated from Northside High School.
“It used to be a small town and now it is quite big,” said Respress, who earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Music Education and a Masters’ of Music in Conducting at Georgia Southern University.
The director said he loves all kinds of music.
“My musical influences are huge,” said Respress. “I love a whole collection of sounds as long as they are quality. I love the great band tradition established in this country by a combination of military and academic traditions. I love quality pop whether it be jazz, country, blues, blue grass, rock, or all the derivatives of rock, country, jazz, blues, and blue grass.”
Respress said he’s proud of this year’s MCHS halftime show.
“This year’s show will be full of energy and moments for the kids to show all of the hard work they put into performing for our community,” said Respress. “The kids work hard in terms of growing both the visual and technical elements of performance. Our big push this year from each student on the field is ensuring that they are making a positive contribution at all times during rehearsal. To this point, I believe they have done a great job at that most of the time.”
While the halftime shows are one focal point, they are far from the only band action during the year.
“We will have concerts in December, March and May for the general public to attend at our school,” said the director. “I know that our first concert this winter features pieces by John Mackey, John Phillip Sousa, W. Francis McBeth and others. I like to balance the fence between the standard pieces that built the band tradition, new works and fan favorites.”
Respress also points out that he is far from alone in preparing the band.
“The chorus director, Jacob Moore, pulls double duty and has been awesome in his assistance of the band this year,” he said. “I also have student helpers from UGA (Melody Montgomery, Erin Serrian) who are doing a great job with our students. Our booster parents, and especially the execs, work their tails off to give our kids an opportunity to perform and grow as people.”
Respress said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the MCHS band.
“I just want to thank Dr. Allen McCannon and all administrative staff on the county level, Mr. George Bullock and all school level employees for all they do to support our students,” he said. “I also want to thank all parent volunteers with the Madison County Band Boosters for everything they assist with that ensures our students have the best opportunities available to grow as people, students, and musicians. It’s very different to be in a place that values the fine arts as much as our school-wide and county-wide leadership have proven, over quite some time, that they do, and I’m very excited to be in a place that gives our kids an opportunity to shine.”
New MCHS band director enjoying the tunes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry