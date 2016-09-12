The Auburn City Council approved its Fiscal Year 2017 budget on Sept. 1.
The General Fund budget is $3.1 million, up from $2.97 million in FY2016. The total increase is $129,525 or 4.4 percent.
The proposed water budget is $1.535 million in revenue and $1.507 million in expenses.
The proposed storm-water budget for FY2017 is $102,459 in revenue and $102,459 in expenses.
The combined city budgets for FY 2017 are $4.738 million in revenues and $4.710 million in expenses, compared to $4.6 million in revenues and $4.6 in expenses in FY 2016.
The Barrow County rate is expected to stay at 4.931 mills. The council also approved the Gwinnett County millage rate at 4.951 mills.
Auburn approves new budget
