William Marlowe (09-04-16)

LULA - William Richard Marlowe, 64, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2016, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Marlowe was born in Atlanta on January 26, 1952, the son of the late H.W. and Sybil Neisler Marlowe. He served his Country in the National Guard with four years of service and the Army Reserves for two years. He worked at Jon Massey’s State Farm. Richard loved music and he was a song director at the Spoken Word Church in Lula, where he was a member. Mr. Marlow was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Ronnie Marlowe.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Mote Marlowe, Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Sarah Marlowe, Clarkesville; daughter and son-in -aw, April and Phillip Miele, Braselton; brother, David Marlowe, Colbert; sister, Rebekah Hammock, Statham; six grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephew.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 7, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Samuel Dale, Adam Humphries, and Wade Dale officiating. Burial was in the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
On line condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
