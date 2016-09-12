Sylvia Underwood (09-04-16)

GAINESVILLE - Sylvia Elizabeth Underwood, 87, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2016.
She was born and raised in Jackson County and retired from 27 years of food service for North Jackson Elementary School. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hall County.
Sylvia was the daughter of the late William B. and Mae Lou (Smith) Gee, and was also preceded in death by her husband, J.A. Underwood; and eight siblings.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Underwood, Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lisa Underwood, Gainesville; grandsons, Jonathan and Justin Underwood, Gainesville; granddaughter, Kelli Rogers, Lawrenceville; sister, Betty Sosebee, Jefferson; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. The Revs. Brian Malcolm and Johnny Knight will officiate. Per her wishes, Sylvia will be cremated after the service and interred beside her husband at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Hall County. The family will receive friends at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Sylvia’s memory.
