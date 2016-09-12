JEFFERSON - Lloyd William Southwick, 71, died Saturday, September 10, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Southwick was born in Lynn, Mass., the son of the late John William Southwick Jr. and Marjorie Jackson Lloyd Southwick. He was member of Colbert Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and owner of Southeast Yacht and R.V.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Bond Southwick, Jefferson; sons, John William Southwick, III, Suwannee, and Keith Savage, Hoschton; daughters, Christy Savage, Commerce, Kimberly Savage, Atlanta, and Donna Marie Southwick, California; sisters, Susanne Cox and Linda Clausntizer, both of Burlington, Mass. and Cindy Southwick and Sue Ellen Southwick, both of California; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. John Wood and Brad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, September 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Southwick (09-10-16)
