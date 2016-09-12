Marion Baxter (09-09-16)

Monday, September 12. 2016
Marion Baxter, born July 24, 1963, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2016.

She was born in Macon, the daughter of Jan and Don Baxter. She was the youngest of five children. She lived with her sister and brother- in-law, Barbara and Joseph Yuhas. of Colbert. Other siblings are Sue Alewine, Athens, Ken Baxter, Milledgeville, and Rose Berger, Farmersville, Texas.

Marion loved her home, her family, and her church. She always enjoyed music and dance. She had attended Hope Haven in Athens for many years. She was appreciated in her church for her joy in worship.

The family would appreciate gifts to any Godly organization of your choice; including Women to the World (http://womentotheworld.org), ESP of Watkinsville (http://extraspecialpeople.com/), Gideon's, etc., instead of flowers.

A memorial service will be held at Anchor Bible Church on Thursday, September 15, at 7 p.m. The address is 340 Billy Dillard Road, Hull, GA 30646. Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

