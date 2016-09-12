WINDER - Newt Raymond Butler Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2016, at Gwinnett Medical Center, due to complications after an accident on his farm.
He was the son of the late Newt Raymond Butler Sr. and Ruth Chandler Butler; and son-in-law of the late Giles Pleamon Haney. He was the widow of the late Shirley Haney Butler. He was the owner of Butler Heating & Air, Double Bridges Farm, a father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Butler was a member of the New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Amy Butler; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Wolf, Beth and Joe Vrooman, Bridget and Danny Anderson, Bonnie and Kevin Braswell; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17, at River Hill Church, 416 Argonne Rd., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Wages and Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Newt Butler Jr. (08-27-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry