Ralph White (09-12-16)

Alto - Ralph E. White, 95, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2016.
Mr. White was born on December 1, 1920, in Banks County, the son of the late Hubert C. and Cora Jordan White. He graduated from Lula High School and received his Master’s Degree from Piedmont College. Ralph was part of a country music band called "The Happy Highway Boys" in the late 30’s and early 40’s. They had a program on the Gainesville and Toccoa Radio Stations and also recorded on the Blue Bird Record Label. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where he taught the adult Sunday School Class for a number of years. Mr. White was a United States Army Veteran having served during World War II. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Maybelle Goodson White; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Max and Dr. Jeanne Vosecky White, Alto; grandchildren and spouses, Dr. Douglas W. and Mallory White, Jacksonville, Ala. and David M. and Jessica White, Dayton, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Katie and Daniel White, Dayton, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. James Duncan and Deacon William Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Wynn Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, Baldwin.
