Donnie Alvin Allen, 60, died Monday, September 12, 2016.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Allen was the son of the late James "Bud" Allen. Mr. Allen was retired from Johns Manvel.
Survivors include his wife of 13years, Cindy Harrington Allen; mother, Clara Bell Allen; children, Brooke (Todd) Harris and Tammy (Tim) Hutchinson; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Barnette, Marsha (Gerald) Saunders, and Sandy (Pete) Shand; and grandchildren, Abby and Clara Harris.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 15, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. The Rev. Frank Bernat will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Barrow County Animal Shelter.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Donnie Allen (09-12-16)
