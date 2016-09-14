Comp plan update set for 2017

Madison County’s comprehensive plan is due for an update in 2017.
And local leaders met last week to talk about the process of getting a new plan for the county and local municipalities completed. A comprehensive plan primarily provides communities with guidelines of where growth is wanted and not wanted. The Madison County land use map was last updated 10 years ago.
Madison County leaders met with Northeast Georgia Regional Commission project manager Jim Moneyhun and planner Allison Roland. Moneyhun said most all comprehensive plan updates are expected to be completed by June 30 of next year. He said updates for Carlton and Hull are due in 2018.
“But I would recommend everyone get back on the same due date, since it’s a little bit easier and y’all can plan together,” said Moneyhun.
Comprehensive plan updates are required by the state and communities can miss out on available grant funds if they aren’t up to date with their planning. The regional commission helps counties and cities update those plans.
“We have no authority, but we provide assistance to communities on anything from zoning to mapping services to community development projects,” said Moneyhun, who led the meeting.
The project manager said each community can develop its own comprehensive plan or the county and municipalities can work together on one plan. He noted that Jackson County communities have individual plans, while Oglethorpe County plans together. He said the regional commission receives a lump sum of money for planning, whether a county has one comprehensive plan or seven plans for various municipalities. Moneyhun said some counties and municipalities share similar goals, while others have significantly different ideas on growth.
Moneyhun noted that the county will have a new commission chairman in January, but he said the county can’t wait to get rolling on the comprehensive plan update until a new chairman is in office. Republican John Scarborough will face Democrat Cedric Fortson in November for the BOC chairman’s seat.
“That (waiting until January) would only give us six months to complete the plan,” he said.
Moneyhun said the planning also includes a “service delivery strategy,” a discussion of “who is providing what services where.” He said there’s also a “short-term work program” in the process, where things that are needed or wanted are listed.
The comprehensive plan update requires at least two public hearings, but more can be held.
Moneyhun said transportation planning will be required since a portion of the county is included in Madison Athens-Clarke Oconee Regional Transportation Study (MACORTS). Likewise, since Madison County has zoning, it must also address land use planning in the comprehensive plan.
“These are sections of my community I’d like to see agriculture; these are sections of the county I’d like to see business in,” said Moneyhun, regarding what is addressed in such plans.
Roland said the process could start in November after the election, with monthly meetings and a community input process in March.
County planning commission chairman Wayne Douglas said that’s not a lot of time to get a land use plan in place.
“The land use is the time consuming part,” said Douglas. “That’s a pretty short time frame for getting that done.”
Douglas said the county needs to look really hard at its land use map.
“There needs to be some major changes talked about,” said Douglas. “Your comprehensive land use plan is to give direction to your zoning (board) and your zoning should basically stick to that. And right now, it’s not. People have indicated they don’t want low density in certain areas. And they don’t want high density in certain areas. So we need to revisit all of that and get something that is more in line with what the people are wanting when we do rezones.”
The meetings 10 years ago were lengthy and at times contentious as residents offered various opinions on where growth should and shouldn’t be allowed.
“We’re not prepared for growth that will come, because we have low density way too close to Athens,” said Douglas. “Within three to four miles of the county line, we’re still set up for just farming. We just need modifications.”
