Two drivers were killed in an early-morning accident Saturday on Hwy. 316 between Hwy. 81 and Carl-Bethlehem Road.
Anthony Hawkins, 21, of Bethlehem, and Aileen Fisk, 39, of Monroe, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Fisk was driving a Dodge Charger westbound in the eastbound lane when she struck a Nissan Rogue being driven by Hawkins, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers.
Hawkins is a 2013 graduate of Apalachee High School and was a member of the school’s cross country, soccer and track teams. His funeral is Saturday, Sept. 17, at River Hills Church in Winder at 3 p.m.
The visitation for Fisk, who taught at Atha Road Elementary in Monroe, is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Memorial Chapel in Winder. The funeral will follow.
Hwy. 316 was closed for approximately two and a half hours. The BCSO is currently investigating the accident, officials said.
Two die in Hwy. 316 accident
