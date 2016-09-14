County BOE opposes state school takeover bid

Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Jackson County has joined an emerging force of school boards opposing a proposed state constitutional amendment creating “Opportunity School Districts.”
The Jackson County Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday opposing the amendment, which will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. The City of Jefferson Board of Education approved a similar measure last week.
Other local school boards throughout the state have also approved resolutions opposing the amendment.
See the full story in the Sept. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
