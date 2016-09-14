A Jefferson man was arrested Sept. 4 after making repeated false reports that his mother was being held hostage.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies responded to an apartment at 272 Lawrenceville Street, where they found Alfonso Lee Damons, 29, standing partially outside his front door.
Damons refused to step outside and talk with the deputies or tell them why he called. He also kept walking back inside to reach for something and putting his hands in his pockets. After refusing to show his hands, he laughed and went back inside.
See the full story in the Sept. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Man arrested after false hostage reports
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry