Football: Dragons gear up for Flowery Branch

Jefferson’s upcoming opponent took one on the chin last week, but coach Ben Hall said that score is deceptive.
The Dragons will travel Friday to take on a Flowery Branch team coming off a 41-7 loss to Stephens County.
“Flowery Branch is more talented than they showed Friday night,” coach Ben Hall said. “They’ve always been competitive and they’ll be at home this week, and they’ll be ready to play I’m sure.”
The Class 5A Falcons look to generate some momentum after starting 1-2 under fifth-year coach Chris Griffin. Flowery Branch opened with a 21-20 loss to North Hall Aug. 26 and then beat Chestatee 41-13 Sept. 2 before stumbling last week against Stephens County.
The Falcon offense is led by running back Damons Malik and quarterback Nick Lance. Jefferson’s defense must also have to pay attention to utility man Malik Drayton, who returns kicks, plays running back and receiver and even takes occasional snaps as at quarterback.
“He’s kind of a do-everything guy for them,” Hall said. “He’s about 5-6, 150 pounds and he can go.”
Hall said the Falcons like to spread the field offensively and make opposing defenses play sideline to sideline.
“We’re going to have to be sound on defense and control the ball on offense just like always,” Hall said.
Flowery Branch’s defense features a big defensive tackle, Dylan Connell, as the Falcons are generally big up front, according to Hall.
Hall has ties to the Falcon program, having coached for Flowery Branch for a season as an assistant in 2008 before moving onto Jefferson in 2009 to coach under T. McFerrin. Hall helped Flowery Branch reach the state finals that season.
“It’s a great place to coach, and it’s a great game-day environment,” Hall said. “I don’t think that’s changed. The community really supports that program.”
Jefferson comes into this game having had an off-week in the wake of a 42-20 loss to Thomson Sept. 2. It was the Dragons’ first non-region regular season loss since 2013.
“We’ve got everybody back and ready to go,” Hall said. “I think our kids are ready to get going and get that Thomson game behind us and play somebody else.”
Hall said his team isn’t deterred from the loss nearly two weeks ago against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A.
“Our kids played well against Thomson and they played hard,” Hall said. “If we play like that every week, we’ll be fine, but our kids are ready to get back out there and try to win a ball game.”
•••
Jefferson at Flowery Branch
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Falcon Field
•Records: Flowery Branch 1-2; Jefferson 2-1
•Flowery Branch’s coach: Chris Griffin (fifth year, 27-18; fifth year overall, 27-18)
•Jefferson’s coach: Ben Hall (fourth year at Jefferson, 34-7; fourth year overall, 34-7)
•Last year: NA
•Last week: Stephens Co. 41, Flowery Branch 7
•Series: first meeting
•What else: For the third time in four games, Jefferson will face an opponent from a higher classification ... The Dragons will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2010 season ... Flowery Branch was once one of the power program in the state, winning 43 games from 2008 to 2011. The Falcons played for the state title in 2008. Current Jefferson coach Ben Hall was on that coaching staff ... Jefferson has just one more non-region game after this one (Sept. 23 at home against Gainesville) before starting region play Sept. 30 at Madison County.
•What the coach is saying: “They’ve always been competitive and they’ll be at home this week, and they’ll be ready to play I’m sure.” — Jefferson coach Ben Hall on Flowery Branch
