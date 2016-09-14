Volleyball: Dialed-in Panthers pick up wins

--- UPDATE ---
The Jackson County volleyball team beat Monroe Area (25-16, 25-20) and Hart County (25-13, 25-20) Tuesday night to move to 10-7 on the year and 4-2 in area play.
Jackson County coach Ron Fowler said he liked his team’s grit and focus last week and it showed up in the win-loss tally.
The Panthers picked up wins over Stephens County (25-18, 25-11) and West Hall (25-21, 27-25) Thursday to improve to 8-7 on the year.
“The team showed a lot of fight this week,” Fowler said. “Our focus has been to find ways to win close matches and that’s what we were able to do on Thursday. Even when we fell behind, our team never gave up and fought for every point.”
Jackson County has now reeled off three wins in its last four matches. Before beating Stephens County and West Hall, the Panthers split a pair of matches last Tuesday (Sept. 6), beating Chestatee and losing to East Hall.
“Our confidence is growing every week, and we are raising our level of play,” Fowler said.
The team will return to action Sept. 20 with area matches against Hart County and Morgan County at Morgan County.
