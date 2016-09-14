Softball: Dragon pitching, defense highlight region victory

--- UPDATE ---
The Jefferson softball team beat Oconee County 8-0 Tuesday to improve to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in region play. Caroline Mitchell threw a four-hit shutout. Sam Vinson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.
•••
The Jefferson softball team kept rolling along in region play behind more stellar pitching and reliable defensive play.
Caroline Mitchell and Emily Perrin combined for a five-hit shutout, and the Dragons played error-free defense in a 7-0 region win over North Oconee Thursday.
“North Oconee is a good team,” Dragon coach Kacie Bostwick said. “I don’t think they took the approach of ‘we got this one’ or anything like that. We kind of barely came away with the last one at North (Oconee), so they knew what to expect.”
The host Dragons faired well offensively with 10 hits off North Oconee starting pitcher Katie Foote.
“We kind of changed our approach at the plate,” Bostwick said. “We knew what she was going to throw to us, and we worked on that. So they did a really good job of hitting today.”
Jefferson held a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when McKenzie Tyner fielded a Hannah Emerson single to centerfield and threw out pinch runner Katelyn Ausburn at the plate. Instead of seeing their lead trimmed to 2-1, the Dragons were out of the inning.
“McKenzie gets pumped up about throwing people out at home,” Bostwick said. “So that play was perfect for her. She does it all the time. She made it look easy, and it was for her.”
Jefferson responded with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to break the game open. Two of those runs came off the bat of McKenzie Ulmer, who singled to right field with two strikes. Cesyrea Cox drove in a run on a fielders’ choice. Caroline Brownlee brought home another run with a sacrifice fly to push the lead out to 6-0.
Savannah Dooley went 3-for-4, while Dawson Horn was 2-for-2 and Cameron Watson went 2-for-4. Tyner (1-for-3) tripled home a run in the second inning. Sam Vinson (1-for-3) doubled home a run in the third inning.
Mitchell started and threw the first four innings, allowing four hits and recording one strikeout. Perrin pitched the final three frames, allowing one hit and striking out six.
“Our pitching staff, I’ve said it before, is going to keep us in every game we play,” Bostwick said. “We just have to take care of business offensively, and things should be great for us. But when Perrin gets to come in with some confidence and with some cushion, she throws the ball really well. And (Mitchell) always starts us off well.”
Jefferson followed up that with a 4-0 victory over East Hall in non-region play Saturday in a make-up game. Dooley, Vinson and Ulmer all went 3-for-4. Vinson drove home two runs. Mitchell and Perrin combined for a two-hit shutout. Mitchell threw the first 2 2/3 innings, striking out three. Perrin fanned seven batters over the final 4 1/3 innings.
•EAST JACKSON 5, JEFFERSON 4 (SEPT. 7): Jefferson began the week with a narrow loss to in-county rival East Jackson in non-region play last Wednesday. The Eagles took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a two-out error, and held on the rest of the way for a non-region win.
Cameron Watson led the Dragons in the loss with a 2-for-3 afternoon at the plate that included an RBI single and a walk. Dawson Horn (1-for-3, walk), Caroline Mitchell and Caroline Brownlee (1-for-4) also drove in one run each.
Softball: Dragon pitching, defense highlight region victory
