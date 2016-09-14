Cross country: Dragons run to first-place finish at Eagle Invitational

Jefferson’s deep lineup was on full display this weekend as the boys’ team placed five runners in the top in the top 10 to win Saturday’s Eagle Invitational.
The Dragon cross country program is now set to host the 16-team MainStreet Newspapers’ Meet Tuesday at Crow’s Lake.
Addison Cochran was one of four Jefferson runners to break 17 minutes Saturday, running a 16:38.94 to place fourth individually. Max Higgins finished fifth with a time of 16:44.94. Derek Hildebrand ran a 16:57.08 to place sixth. Taylor Reed took seventh, running a 16.59.12. Clay Pender rounded out the scoring with a ninth-place finish (17:15.04).
“I was very impressed with the work that the boys’ team put in over the weekend at the Eagle Invite,” coach Katie Sellers. “The boys came out with intentions of a solid race and they all accomplished that along with some PR’s.”
Meet host East Jackson – the favorite to win this year’s Class AAA title -- opted not to run its top two runners, Chase Kennedy (the two-time defending Class AAA champion) and Chase Kennedy (the runner up in Class AAA the past two years). The Eagles finished second.
Returning nearly its full complement of runners from last year, the Jefferson boys’ team is off to a hot start with its second victory this year in as many events.
Sellers called this a special group of runners.
“I knew they were going to be loaded this season, but adding a few new runners to the group has only intensified the depth of the team,” she said. “As long as all runners stay healthy, I feel we have a bright future for the remaining weeks of our season. I am thrilled these boys have such a hard work ethic, because we are seeing it pay off every day and every meet.”
On the girls’ side, Maggie Dyer ran a career-best 19:06.44 to place second and lead the Lady Dragons to a team victory as well.
“Maggie had a great run Saturday as well,” Sellers said. “Her summer training has allowed her to come out so strong as the beginning of the season. I am excited to watch her only get better and stronger as the season progresses.”
Dyer was aided by Ella Rosenberger (22:12.48) and Emily Wilson (22:36.11) who finished sixth and ninth respectively.
“Ella has really stepped up in the second position on the team and the help of Emily, a freshman, has pushed Ella even more,” Sellers said. “Both girls are young runners and have contributed to the success of the girls team. Our depth is fairly young on the girls’ side, so they are working hard in filling any gaps they have.”
Madison Chisolhm (16th, 23:29.44) and Sierra Tresner (26th, 25:57.17) rounded out the scoring for the Jefferson girls.
