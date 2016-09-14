Cross country: Morales blazes through course at Eagle Invitational

East Jackson star runner Sue Ann Morales picked up right where she left off last year.
The defending Class AAA champion ran an 18:08.89 at Saturday on her home course to win the individual girls’ title at the Eagle Invitational.
The annual event was held at Lamar Murphy Park.
Morales’ time is the second-best recorded this year in the state regardless of classification, behind only South Forsyth’s Kaylee Dupont (18:02.30).
The East Jackson girls’ team, running in its season-opening meet, managed a fourth-place finish. Abigail Howington followed Morales with a career-best time of 22:58.68 to place 15th. Others scoring were Anna Fox (24th, 24:20.07), Elizabeth Herring (28th, 25:36.45) and Emma Fox (32nd, 28:57.42).
SHELAFOE SHINES FOR EAGLES
Without standouts Chase or Chandler Kennedy in the lineup. East Jackson sophomore Shane Shelafoe ran a career-best 16:16.94 to finish second and carry the Eagles to a second-place team finish in the boys’ standings at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational.
Ethridge Chaisson turned in an eighth-place time of 17:09.16, followed by Andres Perez (10th, 17:41.96), Jose Tovar (11th, 17:43.30) and Sobe Strong (21st, 18:17.94).
