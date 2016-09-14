Volleyball: Jefferson wins two matches at Collins Hill

The Jefferson volleyball team pulled off a couple of wins in an arduous two-day tournament at Collins Hill.
The Dragons (19-13) topped South Gwinnett (25-8, 25-16) and Duluth (28-26, 25-16) Saturday before losing to Mountain View (26-24, 25-20) on the final day of the Collins Hill Classic.
The team went 2-3 overall in the event.
The tournament once again pitted Jefferson against Class 6A and 7A competition. While those teams are highly skilled, so are the Dragons, according to coach Brittany Lawrence.
“I’m very proud for the girls adjusting and playing the game point-by-point,” she said. “Although there were multiple curve balls thrown at the team, these ladies rolled with the punches and gave it their everything.”
Abby Wood led Jefferson Saturday with 20 kills and 25 digs combined in the three matches. Grace Haney recorded 32 assists and 16 digs. Hope Forrester contributed 10 kills, while Lauryn Lockett tallied 13 assists and nine digs. Brianna Gaba finished with 16 digs.
•DRAGONS DROP THURSAY MATCHES: On the first day of the Collins Hill Classic, Jefferson fell Thursday to Mountain View (25-21, 27-25) and North Hall (25-11, 25-14).
Wood finished with 13 kills and 21 digs, Lockett recorded 19 assists and Darien Mattlock had 12 digs.
•JEFFERSON BEATS STEPHENS, LOSES TO NORTH OCONEE: The Jefferson volleyball team split a pair of area matches last Wednesday, beating Stephens County (25-11, 25-16) and losing to North Oconee (25-22, 25-23). Arbanas led the Lady Dragons with 11 kills, while Wood finished with nine kills and 16 digs. Davis finished with nine kills, while Lockett totaled 36 assists and Kaitlyn Henderson had 11 digs.
