Russell Hendley ran a 19:20.46 to lead the Jackson County boys’ cross country team Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.
The Panthers took 24th-place in the 29-team championship race at Carrollton.
Hendley finished 113th overall, while Jacob Sapecky followed closely behind with a 115th-place finish (19:24.33). Rounding out the scoring were Dawson Miller (139th, 19:42.33), Filo Perez (164th, 20:07.84) and Tyler Rutledge (182nd, 20:21.83).
The Jackson County girls finished 24th out of 26 teams in the girls’ championship race, led by Jaycie Ponce, who placed 79th individually with a time of 23:27.80. Following Ponce were Morgan Davidson (81st, 23:29.60), Ana Torres (178th, 26:24.00), Madeleline Mierzejewski (184th, 26:33.60) and Morgan McCall (188th, 26:41.70).
Cross country: Hendley records top time for JCCHS at Carrollton meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry