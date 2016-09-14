Worley: ‘Win would be great at this point’

A victory Friday would do wonders for a Jackson County team that’s stumbled the past three weeks and seeks some mid-season momentum.
The Panthers (1-3) will take on East Hall (1-2) on the road in their final chance to grab a win before heading into an off week and then starting region play.
“A win would be great at this point, especially going into an off week and then going into region, no doubt,” coach Brandon Worley said. “We’ve kind of hit on that. I think a win would fix a lot of mental issues. It would definitely been a good thing.”
Jackson County fell to West Hall 41-0 last week and is off to a 1-3 start in its second year under Worley.
Trying to earn win no. 2 on the year will be no easy task for the Panthers as they face an East Hall program they outlasted 34-28 a year ago in overtime. Several of those Viking players are back this year as the Gainesville-area team again sports a talented roster, according to Worley.
“They’re a lot like last year – very athletic,” Worley said.
East Hall returns its quarterback Austin Parker, who threw four touchdowns last week in the Vikings’ 47-21 win over Johnson, as well as receiver Markese Jackson.
Defensively, Jackson County matches up with East Hall “better than we have with anybody” as far as size, according to Worley.
“But they still play hard and get after it,” Worley said.
During Jackson County’s recent struggles, Worley’s message to his team has been to look inward.
“Make it about us,” Worley said. “Don’t make it about who we’re playing. Focus on what you’re doing … eliminate the clutter and do what you need to do to get better. Let’s improve day-to-day.”
Worley said his squad has managed to stay upbeat despite dropping its last three games.
“I haven’t seen a ton of attitude issues or anything like that,” Worley said. “They understand that we need to get better, and I think they’re willing to do that.”
•••
Jackson Co. at East Hall
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: East Hall Stadium
•Records: East Hall 1-2; Jackson Co. 1-3
•East Hall’s coach: Bryan Gray (10th season at East Hall, 33-62; 10th season overall, 33-62)
•Jackson County’s coach: Brandon Worley (second year at Jackson Co., 5-9; second year overall, 5-9)
•Last year: Jackson Co. 34, East Hall 28 OT
•Last week: East Hall 47, Johnson 21
•Series: East Hall leads 6-4
•What else: Jackson County is shooting for its fourth-straight victory in this series ... This series dates back to 1982 ... East Hall is in its 10th season under coach Bryan Gray. Gray has guided the Vikings to the playoffs the past two seasons .... This is the Panthers’ final non-region game before beginning non-region play Sept. 30 against Monroe Area. The Panthers are off next Friday (Sept. 23).
•What the coach is saying: “They’re a lot like last year – very athletic.” — Jackson Co. coach Brandon Worley on East Hall
Worley: ‘Win would be great at this point’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry