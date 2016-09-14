An unexpected visitor: possum found in guest bedroom

A Jackson County woman found an “unexpected visitor” in her Hoschton residence last week.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Hwy. 124, Hoschton, residence, where a possum had gotten inside a woman’s house.
“I made contact with the possum sitting in the guest bedroom window and took him outside and released him,” said the officer.
See other incidents in the Sept. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
