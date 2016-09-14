An unexpected visitor: possum found in guest bedroom

A Jackson County woman found an “unexpected visitor” in her Hoschton residence last week.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Hwy. 124, Hoschton, residence, where a possum had gotten inside a woman’s house.
“I made contact with the possum sitting in the guest bedroom window and took him outside and released him,” said the officer.
