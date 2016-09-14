Hwy. 211 development moving forward

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
A development off Hwy. 211 is apparently moving forward. The Braselton Town Council discussed the development, located behind the Publix shopping center, at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The council approved releasing the requirement for HECE, LLC, to maintain spray fields on the site so the group can move forward with developing the land. The town no longer needs the spray fields.
Developers initially planned to develop the 237-acre site for commercial use, but is now looking to also add an apartment community.
See the full story in the Sept. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.