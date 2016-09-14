A development off Hwy. 211 is apparently moving forward. The Braselton Town Council discussed the development, located behind the Publix shopping center, at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The council approved releasing the requirement for HECE, LLC, to maintain spray fields on the site so the group can move forward with developing the land. The town no longer needs the spray fields.
Developers initially planned to develop the 237-acre site for commercial use, but is now looking to also add an apartment community.
See the full story in the Sept. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Hwy. 211 development moving forward
