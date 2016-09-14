The Jefferson Board of Education plans to officially oppose a constitutional amendment to be voted on in November for Opportunity School Districts. Jefferson joins a number of other state school leaders in voicing opposition to the plan, which is strongly supported by Gov. Nathan Deal.
If approved, the OSD amendment would allow the state to take over what it calls “failing” schools. A person appointed by the governor would take over the school, including all personnel, facilities and finances both local and state. That individual would have sole power over the school and would report only to the governor.
“It’s a takeover of public schools,” said Jefferson BOE chairman Ronnie Hopkins.
Jefferson superintendent John Jackson was instructed by the board to draft a letter in opposition to OSD and then circulate it to board members for their signature.
Those opposed to the proposed OSD plan say the ballot language is misleading; that the state would be allowed to define “failing” any way it wants to; and that the real reason for the move is to take over schools to then sub-lease the management to private charter school companies.
Jefferson opposes OSD plan
