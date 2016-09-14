Benjamin Grizzle (09-13-16)

ROYSTON - Benjamin Alvin Grizzle, 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Grizzle was born in Royston on January 29, 1949, the son of the late Virgil Roosevelt Grizzle and Elsie Gaddis Grizzle. Mr. Grizzle was a contractor in heating/air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical for many years. He was a maintenance mechanic retiring from Athens Housing Authority and was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Grizzle attended Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a member of the Harrison McCrary VFW Post #4828. Mr. Grizzle was preceded in death by his brother, Ellis Grizzle; and sister, Diane Belk.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Forester Grizzle; sons and daughters-in-law, Courtland Grizzle, Bowman, Gordon and Morgan Grizzle, Perry, and Tyler and Morgan Grizzle, Royston; daughter and son-in-law, Autumn and Chad Craig, Mount Plesant, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jessie Grizzle, Nikki Neal, Kaitlyn Justice, Joelie West, and Thomas Grizzle; great grandchild, Lane Neal; brothers, Jerry Grizzle, Royston, Roger Grizzle, Savannah, and Donald Grizzle, Attala, Ala.; and sisters, Lois Bird, Commerce, Helen Watson, Mary Hart, Betty Jean Wynn, and Elizabeth Burns, all of Royston.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Revs. Bert Synan, Gary Osteen, and Eric Drake officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Mr. Grizzle will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon prior to the service. The family is at the home. Pallbearers will be Gordon Grizzle, Tyler Grizzle, Jessie Grizzle, Courtland Grizzle, Ryan Crump, and Lee Jordan. The Athens Housing Authority employees will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Emmanuel College, P.O. Box 129, Franklin Springs, GA 30639, Compassionate Care Hospice, 2340 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
