Cross Country: Banks Co. boys dominate competition; girls take second place

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Banks County boys' cross country team showed its dominance during last Tuesday's race.
Without its No. 1 runner, Samual Davidson, Banks snatched four of the top five individual spots and the boys won the overall race in a dominating performance.
Banks scored 19 points, besting second-place finisher Franklin County by 65 points.
Will Boomer won the individual race for Banks, finishing with a time of 20:08. Seth Ledford finished second for Banks and third overall with a time of 20:14, six seconds behind Boomer.
Griffin Stephens finished third for Banks and fourth overall at 20:34. Jimmy Cochran finished fourth for Banks and fifth overall at 20:40 and Hunter Cochran finished fifth for Banks, sixth overall at 21:10.
The boys’ race featured 77 runners from six different teams: Banks, Elbert, Franklin, Lumpkin, Rabun and Stephens counties.
The girls’ team finished second to Rabun County. Allison Smith finished first for Banks, fifth overall with a time of 26:35. Kennedy Smith and Destinie Martin finished second and third, respectively, for the team and 10th and 11th overall with times of 28:11 and 28:12.
Emily Adams finished with a time of 28:27 and Maggie Dyer finished at 30:01.
“I thought they did a good job today,” head coach William Foster said. “It was different competition — more region teams because Rabun and Elbert are in our region.
“So, I thought they did well. They placed well, all at the top. We had a hard couple of days before the meet that affected them a little bit. But we don’t want to peak right now anyways, so that’s a good thing.”
Warm weather again played a factor during the race, and as the season progresses and cooler weather prevails, Foster said he expects times to go down a “ton.”
“The girls ran really well in the heat today,” Foster said. “It doesn’t necessarily show with the scores, because Rabun County is ranked second in the state.
“So, second for our girls is no small feat. So, I was really happy about that.”
Going to other courses less hilly compared to the Leopards’ home track will also bring time down, he said.
“I think it is like a load off when we go somewhere else, because all of our kids are used to the third mile being the hardest mile of the race,” Foster stated. “Then, we go to other places and the third mile is completely flat and things like that. But our course helps them remember that state is hilly and we know what that feels like. We know how to run fast on hills, so I think it plays out for advantage in the end.”
