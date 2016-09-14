Softball: Leopards split with Ola

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Banks County Lady Leopards' softball team split last Friday's doubleheader with Ola High School.
The Lady Leopards won the first game, 5-4, and lost the second game by the same score.
Amelia Lyons had a big game offensively in Game 1, connecting for a single, two RBI and scoring two runs. Kya Santiago and Abby Ledford assisted Lyons’ offense with two singles and an RBI apiece.
Kelyn Parson and Jaycie Bowen hit singles.
Bowen was the winning picture. She recorded six strikeouts, gave up five hits and four runs in the win.
Santiago broke the scoreless game open in the fifth inning with an RBI single to give the Lady Leopards a 1-0 lead. They added to it in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored Vada Bowden and Abby Baird.
Then, a Ledford single scored Lyons and a fourth run bumped the lead to 5-0.
All four Ola High School runs came in the seventh inning on a double, single and a groundout.
Game 2
The Lady Leopards jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Baird brought Santiago home on a single and Bowen scored off the bat of Tybee Denton.
The Lady Leopards scored another run in the third inning when Bowen brought Santiago home on a single to put Banks County up 3-0.
Ola battled back, scoring two runs in the fourth inning, and the tying run came in the sixth. Ola added two more in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Leopards only managed one run in the last half of the seventh and fell short, 5-4.
Santiago finished the game with three singles, one RBI and two runs. Baird and Bowen each had a pair of singles and an RBI.
