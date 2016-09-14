SOFTBALL: Lady Eagles roll past Jackson Co., Jefferson

BY CHARLES PHELPS
Going into last Thursday's game against the Jackson County Lady Panthers, the East Jackson Lady Eagles' softball team needed a win to break a tie for third place in Region 8-AAA with the in-county rival Lady Panthers.
After an inning and a half, the Lady Eagles were up 12-0 and cruised to a five-inning 12-3 victory.
East Jackson was led by MacKenzie Arnold’s two singles and one RBI. Jessie Marvin connected for a single, a double and collected two RBI. She also pitched a complete game, compiling seven strikeouts and giving up only five hits.
Faith Grooms stroked two singles at the plate and drove in a run. She also scored two runs and stole a base, one of three for the Lady Eagles’ offense. Nicci Murphy drove in two runs on a single and scored two runs.
Even with a wide margin of victory on the scoreboard, the Lady Eagles struggled to get batters out in the bottom of the third, and head coach Donnie Byrom didn’t want his team to forget how hard the teams are in their region.
“We play in the toughest region in the state of Georgia,” Byrom said, “and every inning in every game is going to be tough. That’s one of the best-hitting teams we’ve seen all year. I’m proud of the plays we made when we were aggressive.”
The Lady Eagles’ aggressiveness showed in the first inning as the first three batters reached base and they grabbed a 1-0 lead when a Hannah Poole single brought Grooms home.
Two batters later, Murphy bumped the score to 3-0 with a hit. Becca Hill plated the final run of the inning with an RBI single. The score was 4-0.
“The score is irrelevant. We just grabbed the emotion in the first inning and that helped propel us to a lead,” Byrom said.
The Lady Eagles had 11 batters go to the plate in the second inning and came away with eight runs to boost the lead to 12-0. Kate Woodall, Murphy, Arnold, Grooms and Marvin all had RBI hits in the inning.
Mary Hollis also scored on passed ball.
After solidifying a big lead, Byrom said the game became about fundamentals.
“Our fundamentals were strong enough today to hold on,” he said, “but we know they are a good team and they are going to come back at us and our goal is to continue to get better. We want to get mentally and physically stronger as the season goes on. That’s what we take from this.”
He added that he isn’t worried about third place in the region, because the Lady Eagles will play Jackson County again, plus Franklin and Morgan counties, the top-two teams in the region. East Jackson lost to both earlier this season.
“They are all tough games. We are going to take care of it one day at a time,” he said.
Tuesday’s result against Monroe Area was not available before the press deadline.
East Jackson 5, Jefferson 4
The Lady Eagles also dispatched another in-county rival last week. Arnold recorded two hits, a single and a double, and one RBI in last Wednesday’s one-run home win over the Lady Dragons.
Marvin recorded one hit, one RBI and scored a run, as did Murphy. Marvin also pitched four innings of relief, recording seven strikeouts and giving up only two hits.
Grooms stole two bases and Hollis stole one, and Grooms also scored two runs.
The Lady Eagles held an early 4-2 lead after two innings but the Lady Dragons came back with runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 4.
The go-ahead run came in the bottom of the fourth when Hill scored on an error to give the Lady Eagles a one-run decision.
