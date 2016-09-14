Leopards ready for Union County

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Banks County Leopards' football team (1-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) picked up its first win of 2016 two weeks ago at Johnson, 54-35. They'll seek their second win Friday night against Union County (3-0) in Homer.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin passed for 249 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Clayton Dykehouse added 245 yards on the ground. Banks County scored on eight of its nine possessions against Johnson.
Head coach Josh Shoemaker said the offense was “clicking on all cylinders.”
“We met every goal, offensively, against Johnson,” Shoemaker said. “If you meet every goal, it’s not a guaranteed win, but it’s a good indicator that you may win. I was pleased with how we opened the game. I was pleased with how we came out in the second half and didn’t take our foot off the gas, offensively.”
If there was one area the Leopards did struggle in, it was penalties. The Leopards accumulated 21 penalties against the Knights.
Shoemaker said the team spent the off week cleaning the penalties up. And they will have to as they welcome in Union County.
“It’s going to be a big test for us,” Shoemaker explained. “They are a dang good football team.”
Shoemaker watched Union County play during the off week, he said. His takeaway is that Union County is big and fast.
“They play well. They are well-coached. They haven’t been behind all year,” he said.
Banks County is 18-19 in the all-time series that dates back to 1959. Banks County won the last meeting in 2011, 16-14.
“Their quarterback is really good, really fast. The running back is good,” Shoemaker said.
Cole Wright leads Union County from the quarterback spot. He has four rushing touchdowns and two games of 100-plus rushing yards. He’s also thrown for 390 yards and five touchdowns.
Shoemaker said his team is going to have to execute on offense and tackle on defense to compete with Union County. And they haven’t tackled well to this point in the season.
“If we come out and tackle well and execute on offense, we will be okay,” he said, adding that conditioning will also be a factor.
Leopards ready for Union County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry