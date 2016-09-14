BOE joins OSD opposition

Barrow County has joined a growing force of Georgia school boards opposing a proposed state constitution amendment creating Opportunity School Districts.
The Barrow County Board of Education approved an opposition resolution at its Sept. 13 meeting. Connie Wehunt was not present for the vote.
Rickey Bailey abstained from the vote since the resolution didn’t say it was based on the BOE’s interpretation of the amendment. But after the vote, he said he would support the BOE’s decision.
Georgia voters will consider the amendment in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The proposed amendment would allow the state to take over “failing” schools.
Some BOE members were critical of how Governor Nathan Deal, a proponent of the amendment, is presenting the OSD.
“My big concern is that the position that the Governor is taking is that all the systems that are against OSD are ones that do not have very good schools,” said Michael Shelley. “…And he’s saying that all the systems don’t want students — children — advancing and getting better.”
“And that is not true,” replied Lynn Stevens.
The Barrow County School System does not have any schools that would qualify as a “failing” school under the proposed amendment. But several BOE members are concerned that the amendment would allow the state to change what it defines as “failing” in the future.
Others are concerned with the wording of the preamble, which will introduce the ballot item to voters.
“The preamble is faulty…it’s basically a lie,” said Garey Huff. “What the preamble says he’s doing this to increase community involvement. It’s not going to do that. It’s taking it away and forming a dictatorship to eliminate community involvement.”
That “elimination” of community involvement is concerning to Stevens, who has been vocal in her opposition of the amendment.
“All this does it take authority away from, not just local school systems, but from local taxpayers and parents,” she said.
Stevens said she is also concerned the governor isn’t doing more to address the real problem.
“Deal has said, ‘we’ve got 60,000 children failing in this state,’” said Stevens. “But he’s not talking about why they’re failing and what to do about that.”
BOE joins OSD opposition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry