Wildcats set to try again for victory

Apalachee High School players were confident they could compete for a win last Friday night.
Unfortunately, the Discovery High School players had that same level of confidence.
The end result was a 27-10 win by Discovery, which leaves AHS still in search of its first win since 2014.
“Defensively, they played very fast and we didn’t handle it well,” said Wildcat coach Steve Sims. “I knew they had a speed advantage on us. They are one of the best defenses we’ve played this year. They certainly were Friday night.”
Injuries are already taking a major toll on the AHS team. Senior Chase Williamson, one of the team leaders according to his coach, was injured the week before in a game where he started at fullback and linebacker. His role at fullback was made necessary due to another injury.
“We have four or five starters out,” Sims said. “They are just starting to stack up on us and we are running out of players we can put in who can help us. Everyone has injuries though. The end result was the outcome last Friday was not what we wanted. We played well in the first half but just couldn’t hang on.”
The offensive line is an area of concern for the Wildcats due to injuries. Sims said the team is thin at that position and that the coaches are constantly trying to shuffle people in and out.”
“We just don’t have the depth to overcome the injuries we are dealing with,” the coach said.
AHS will return home this week as it prepares to host Walnut Grove. Sims said the Warriors are also dealing with injuries, including one to their starting quarterback.
“They are not where they would be offensively if they had their starting quarterback,” Sims said.
Walnut Grove did manage to defeat in-county rival Monroe Area last week for its first win of 2016.
“We will be home and we will be ready to play,” Sims said. “We will have a plan and will see what happens.”
SCOUTING
“Walnut Grove runs a spread offensive attack,” said AHS defensive coordinator Will Peters. “They have very talented skills players with a big offensive line and a go-to wide receiver. They have two very explosive backs that can break one on any play. Our keys to success defensively include not giving up the big play in the passing game and swarming the football to limit big plays.”
Kickoff at R. Harold Harrison Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
