Art in the Park set this weekend

The Tumbling Waters Society will present its 26th annual Art in the Park festival Saturday and Sunday at Hurricane Shoals Park, featuring arts and crafts, entertainment and food.
Proceeds for the event are used for park improvements.
The festival will kick off Saturday with a 5K Mill Race at 8 a.m. Late registration/check-in will be held from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. in Pavilion 4. The Maysville entrance will be closed to traffic for the race. The race awards will be presented in the amphitheater at 9 a.m.
The festival will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, wooden carvings, bowls, signs and painted glass. Food booths will be open offering a variety of dishes. Barbecue will be sold at the concession stand.
In the Kids’ Zone, located on the Maysville side, inflatables, face painting, ponies and puppet shows will be offered.
The Tumbling Waters Society table, located on the Maysville side, will feature the sale of tickets for the Duck Dash, along with corn meal and T-shirts.
The historic gristmill will be in operation and corn meal will be offered for sale. Cornbread, beans and cobbler will be sold in the Pethel Cabin.
Miniature golf will be offered at the “Spirit of the River” golf course at $3 for adults and $2 for children.
In the Heritage Village, a living history presentation of an 1800s village will take place. Handmade items from the 1800s will be offered for sale. There will also be tours of buildings in the Historic Village, a blacksmith demonstration, folk art and historic craft demonstrations, a produce and plant stand, hit-or-miss engines and a jail wagon. Civil War Union and Confederate camps will be in the village presenting drills, discussing history, cooking and haversack displays. Military and civilian wares will be offered for sale from sutlers and period apothecary. The Chuck Wagon Gang will be cooking.
Southern gospel music will be presented at the “pickin’ stage,” featuring a jam session with Dugar Strickland and Friends.
The Commerce School of Dance will perform at noon in the amphitheater.
A Civil War battle will be re-enacted in the Heritage Village at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with artillery and cavalry, as well as field hospital demonstrations after the battle.
For the full story, see the Sept. 7 issue of The Commerce News.
Art in the Park set this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry