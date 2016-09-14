City school tax rate down slightly

Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Commerce residents can expect their school tax bills to be slightly lower this year.

The Commerce Board of Education set its 2016 tax rate Monday night at 19.139 mills for maintenance and operations and three mills for school bonds.

That compares to 19.845 mills for M/O last year and three mills for bonds.

