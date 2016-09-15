ROLLERSON: The protest continues

A few weeks ago I wrote a column about my thoughts on the “national anthem saga” that began with Colin Kaepernick sitting for the national anthem during a preseason football game. In that piece I raised a few questions, I never raised a question about Kaepernick’s intentions nor his right to sit or kneel during the anthem, but I did question whether this particular protest was worth it. Meaning, I questioned whether it would be effective in any way.
Well, just a few weeks later, I can see that it is becoming more and more effective. So, in light of the increased support that Kaepernick has gotten from other professional athletes who have practiced their right to sit or kneel during the national anthem, I will humbly retract my questioning of this
protest’s effectiveness.
The truth is that there are a lot of other pro athletes who feel similarly to Kaepernick and apparently they just need someone to start this movement. Just like I said a few weeks ago, I have no issue with Kaepernick or any other professional athlete choosing to sit or kneel during the national anthem. If anything, a lot can be learned from this simple, and silent protest.
It doesn’t affect the game, it’s not like these players are creating a scene during the actual national anthem, they are still very respectful of the anthem and are quiet during it, and I think we can all learn a lot from that.
The irony of the situation is that so many people will be quick to criticize Kaepernick and the other athletes that are joining him in a way that makes themselves look like fools. All I’ve seen from these protesters is their commit to a cause they believe in and going about their protest in a truly professional way. It’s amusing to see people then bash them in a way that I don’t believe they deserve.
I just hope everyone knows that the goal of their protest isn’t to change the national anthem or prevent it from being played before sporting events. The goal of their protest is to raise awareness for social and injustice issues in our country. Their goal isn’t to make you stop standing for the national anthem, Their goal isn’t even to stop the national anthem. They simply want to raise awareness for some issues that are commonly overlooked in our country.
But their protest must not stop for the few minutes before a sporting event. My only hope is that every one of these professional athletes who stand during the anthem is continuing their protest afterwards and are engaging in conversations that can bring some real change.
I hope all of these professional athletes can mimic what the Denver Broncos’ Brandon Marshall is doing. Marshall, a linebacker for the Broncos, has joined the protest during the national anthem and is having a meeting with Denver’s police chief to seek improvements in his city. All this at the expense of two endorsements that Marshall has lost from other companies in light of his protest.
Sitting or kneeling during the national anthem can raise awareness, but if they want to see real change they need to begin the conversation in places that matter — let’s take this from the national anthem to the cities and communities and see real change together.
Tyler Rollason is a Winder-Barrow High School and University of West Georgia graduate. You can e-mail comments about this column to tyrollason@yahoo.com.
ROLLERSON: The protest continues
