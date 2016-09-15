Knights look to continue region momentum

For the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team, it’s so-far, so-good when it comes to region play.
The Knights, who defeated Holy Spirit Prep 42-6 in their GISA Region 1-AAA opener last week, will look to make it two wins in a row when they venture to Trinity Christian School-Sharpsburg this Friday.
While BCA only led 9-6 last week at halftime, a 33-0 third quarter put the game out of reach. The Knights benefited from a 202-yard rushing performance from Tanner Schwebel, who also scored a touchdown.
Michael Tuscano passed for two touchdowns, both to Brad Toxen. Chris Ratterree rushed for 47 yards and a score while Matthew Kamm also scored a touchdown on the ground.
In addition to the offensive success, BCA had a solid night on the defensive side of the football. Holy Spirit Prep managed just two first downs the entire game.
“It was a great team win,” said Bethlehem Christian head coach Lance Fendley. “The kids played hard. We ran tough and when we did throw it, we put it in places where we could catch it. We also won the turnover battle, which is always key.”
The Knights did not turn the football over at all in last week’s win.
One key to the success was a solid week of preparation, the coach said.
“We went in with a game plan of playing keep away and running the football,” Fendley said. “It’s great to get the first region win, but it’s even more important now to get the next one. We don’t want to let this momentum slip away from us. Right now we are the leader in the clubhouse. It is up to us to stay there. Our game was the only one in the region last week so we are the only team at 1-0.”
Also contributing in last Friday’s victory was Ethan Torbett, who returned an interception 47 yards for a score. Brian Arnaut added a 37-yard field goal and continues to be a solid special teams weapom.
Up next will be Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg and while the Lions enter the game at 0-5 overall, they have played some quality opponents. Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg has fallen to Deerfield-Windsor, Bulloch Academy, Flint River Academy, Windsor Academy and Westwood.
“If you look at who they’ve played, they’ve gone against some of the best out there,” Fendley said. “They have faced some tough competition including some teams who have been in the state playoffs and some in the state championship. It is uncharacteristic for them to be winless at this point in the season. They probably don’t have as many athletes as they have in the past.”
The Lions do have plenty of depth, however, as Fendley noticed while scouting them they often send a new group of 11 players on the field after kickoffs.
“They are a spread option team,” the BCA coach said. “It will be a tough environment to play in. They always bring a lot of fans and we have to deal with a long road trip.”
Winning the special teams battle will be a key for the Knights. Fendley said Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg has shown as many as five different formations on punts.
“We will have to be on our toes in that area,” the BCA coach said. “We can’t lose the special teams battle. They can turn the tide of a game in that area by having so many looks and causing you to have to adjust quickly.”
Knights look to continue region momentum
