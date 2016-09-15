Gerald Faulkner (09-13-15)

COLBERT - Gerald Obe Faulkner, 70, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2016.
Born in Colbert, he was the son of the late Roy Amon Faulkner and Allie Mae Melton Faulkner. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and riding to the mountains. Most importantly, Mr. Faulkner loved his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth “Mutt” Faulkner.
Survivors include one son, Jason Alan Faulkner and his wife, Denise; three siblings, Kerry Faulkner, Marie Seagraves and Ronald Faulkner; and two granddaughters, Morgan and Courtney Faulkner.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 16, at 11 a.m., at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at the Colbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
