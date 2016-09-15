Danny Kennedy (09-13-16)

WINDER - Danny Joe Kennedy, 65, died Tuesday, September 13, 2016.
He was retired from International Safety Instruments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Clinton and Mary Harp Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sells Kennedy; daughters, Kimberly Kennedy and Amy Whitlock (Tom), both of Winder; son, Adam Kennedy, St. Petersburg, Fla.; three grandchildren, Dylan Kennedy, Amber Spinks, and Courtney Ford; great-grandchild, Ayden Gordon; four sisters, Francis Thomas, Auburn; Joyce House, Patricia Reynolds and Shirley Kennedy, all of Winder; and two brothers, Stanley Kennedy, Winder, and Bobby Kennedy, Auburn.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 15, in the Smith Memory Chapel. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
