JEFFERSON - Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Gwen Turner Brooks, 69, who entered into rest Tuesday, September 13, 2016.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Jasper, Tenn., the daughter of the late Charlsie Grider Turner and Melvin N. Turner of Jasper, Tenn. Mrs. Brooks held a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Middle Tennessee State University and taught school for 20 years, retiring from the Jefferson City School System, and later retiring from Norcross Tag Company. A member of The First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she was a member of the church choir and was the pianist for 35 years, she was an accomplished seamstress, interior decorator, an artist, and enjoyed crocheting. Mrs. Brooks was a dedicated grandmother and loved watching her grandchildren play an array of sporting activities. Along with her mother, Mrs. Brooks is preceded by her husband, Charles Wendell Brooks.
Survivors in addition to her father are two sons, Tim Brooks and his wife Cindy, Jefferson, Stephen Brooks and his wife Molly, Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Ramona Turner, Jasper, Tenn.; brother Melvin Turner and his wife Becky, Bryant, Tenn.; and eight grandchildren, Chase and Haley Brooks, Skyler, Camille and Brayden Lacey, Lowry and Griffin Brooks and Tyler Hopkins.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 18, from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, September 18, from 12 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Building Fund, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Gwen Brooks (09-13-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry