Bulldoggs return to the field Friday against Loganville

The Winder-Barrow High School football team returns to action this week and hopes to continue the momentum gained from two consecutive wins.
The Bulldoggs (2-1) will host Loganville High School Friday at 7:30 p.m. at W. Clair Harris Stadium in what will be another tough non-region matchup for WBHS.
Following its bye week, the team has been in full preparation mode.
“It’s going to be a good one,” Bulldogg coach Heath Webb said of this week’s contest. “Loganville is good on both sides of the football. They have some key players back. Their team has some quality players and athletes.”
The Red Devils are coming off a 21-0 blanking of Eastside High School this past week.
“They are a solid unit defensively,” Webb said. “They have good players at every position. They play well as a unit and play hard the entire game. It’s fun to watch them on film. It will be a significant challenge. We look forward to playing a team of this caliber.”
When WBHS was last on the football field, the Bulldoggs defeated Northview 35-20.
It was a game that saw a solid performance by the team’s offensive line. Left tackle Jared Johnson, left guard Cameron Best, center Dylan Brown, right guard Cullen Moore and right tackle Trey Hill opened holes which led to 356 yards rushing and 235 yards passing with no sacks.
Webb said his team had a productive off week. The coaches gave players Monday and Friday off last week off and returned to work Monday.
“We were able to get some of our early prep work done and we were able to let our No. 1 offense go against our No. 1 defense,” the WBHS coach said. “There was some good competition at practice.”
The days off last week were provided to give players a chance to rest, both mentally and physically. The team is dealing with various injuries, including some to younger players which has affected the scout team lineup.
Looking to earn their third win in as many games, the Bulldoggs have shown marked improvement since the season opener, a surprising loss to Clarke Central High School.
“We learned a lot from losing that game,” Webb said. “In hindsight, that may have been a good thing. That lesson has carried over for several weeks and into our bye week. Sometimes you want to forget a loss and move on, but we want to remember it and learn from it.”
The Bulldoggs hope to gain traction against LHS, which will be tough defensively.
“Our offense has started to click lately, which I expected to happen,” said WBHS offensive coordinator Naji Lyon. “We lost a lot of returning starters from last year to graduation, so we are starting a lot of guys that are new to varsity level football.”
Gaining additional confidence will help the offense even more.
“As they get more comfortable with the speed of the game and the level of play, our offense should continue to be more successful,” Lyon said. “What I am most pleased with as offensive coordinator is our level of physicality. My philosophy is to first be fast, then to be physical, then to be technically sound. Our offensive line is leading the way with an emphasis on being physical. The first bye week came at a good time, allowing us to rest up for our Loganville game.”
Defensive coordinator Paul Hoch said the first bye week finds his side of the football in a decent position and fairly healthy.
“We had a week for a few guys to continue to heal and for others we had a week to get better and get focused on the heart of our schedule,” Hoch said. “ As a defensive unit we need to keep pushing each other and improve with our consistency on every snap.”
Three games into 2016, there have been plenty of positives on the defensive side of the football.
Hoch said all three linemen including senior Dylan Rivoli, junior Ke’von Mooney and sophomore Logan Cash are progressing well in their first season in the varsity starting lineup.
“Coach David Darling and Coach Patton are doing a great job teaching and coaching this group and we are looking for continued improvement as this group sets the tone for the rest of our defense,” Hoch said. “With the relative inexperience that this group has started out with, we are really looking to improve our consistency as we get closer to our region ball games.”
The Bulldogg linebackers continue to lead the defense statistically as two of three — senior Mason White and senior Nate Millwood — are now in to their third years as starters. Multi-purpose player Jake Lynn, a senior, has settled in as the team’s third linebacker and is doing a great job being our vocal leader on the field, Hoch said.
“The play from our secondary has been improving each week and this group is expected to become more aggressive as ball hawks as we are moving closer towards our region schedule,” Hoch said. “ Once again, improving our consistency in the secondary will be a big focus with this group as there is a lot of talent with this group.”
