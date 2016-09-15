Maysville City Park opens

The new Maysville City Park features a playground, pavilion, picnic tables and a lake for fishing. The park officially opened on Saturday with a special program featuring remarks from local politicians, entertainment by Maysville resident Sean Van Meder, hot dogs, popcorn and cake.
Mayor Richard Presley said, “Never in my mind would I dream I would be standing in front of crowd introducing our city park here.”
Presley said during his time campaigning five years ago, several people said they would like to see a city park in Maysville.
“I am very pleased and happy to serve a council that was willing to stick their neck out for the community. This has not been an easy project to put together. There has been a lot of work and a lot of people involved with this project. We looked for land all over town. It was not an easy decision to make up our mind to purchase 50 acres of land.”
