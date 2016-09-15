Athens man killed in crash on U.S. 129 in Jackson County

An Athens man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 129 near Potter House Road in Jackson County.
According to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol Athens Post, Christian W. Duran Fernandez, 25, was traveling southbound shortly before 5 p.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Sentra and ran off the roadway.
The driver’s side of the vehicle struck a tree and utility pole. Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duran was wearing a seatbelt, but a witness described his driving as fast and aggressive prior to the crash.
