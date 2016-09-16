Mya Beth Turner was a normal, lively little 8-year old girl until this past summer when her parents noticed something was a little “off” with her.
“She was just a lot more tired than usual and she began to have nosebleeds,” friend and neighbor, Beth Johnston said. Several trips to their local pediatrician didn’t produce any answers, so Marty and Kim Turner took their daughter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where they soon learned their little girl was in complete liver failure.
Johnston, who also serves on Comer’s city council, and her family live near the Turners in Royal Oaks subdivision and their children have played together since they were very small.
“We were just devastated when we learned what was happening to Mya,” Johnston said. The neighborhood immediately formed prayer groups and pitched in to help the Turners, who also have a younger son, Landon, who is 5.
As for the family, they just took it day by day, Mrs. Turner said.
“Every morning and afternoon the liver team would talk to us so we were always anticipating what we would hear,” Turner said. “We felt very helpless... That is why we’re are so grateful for the support from the community. We didn’t have to think about anything going on at home and they were praying so hard for our little girl. Most of the time it was hard to process. It didn’t feel real. Even now as we are home, it is (still) slowly sinking in.”
Johnston said neighbors mowed the lawn, watered the plants and took care of their dog while the family stayed in the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta to be near Mya, who continued to deteriorate. She was immediately placed on the transplant list and as her condition became increasingly dire, she was moved to the top of the national list. Mrs. Turner said a matching donor was found two days later.
Johnston remembers how many in the community prayed at the Turner’s driveway the night before the family got the news they had been waiting for.
“On Aug. 12 (the next day), they got the call,” Johnston said. “Mya literally got her miracle at the last minute.”
Mya received the live saving donor liver that day and was able to come home on Aug. 20, just before her ninth birthday on Aug. 23.
Day by day, family and friends have watched a normal healthy color return to Mya’s little face and her interest in just being a little girl again come back to life.
“And they have not forgotten the donor family,” Johnston said of the Turners. “They have not forgotten in all this that another child has passed.”
A post by Mrs. Turner on the family’s Facebook page (#miracleformya) under one of the first pictures of Mya after surgery expresses some of what they felt: “I don’t even know how to describe how thankful I am for the donor and the family of the donor,” Mrs. Turner wrote. “It feels so impersonal saying the donor, but that’s all I know as of right now. I pray and hope the family has peace and comfort in knowing they helped save a child’s life (and) I am eternally grateful because of their selfless act I was able to see this smile today and capture it! I could not stop staring at her.”
Johnston said so many people, and not just folks in Comer, have come forward to help.
“There is a meal train and Comer Elementary has started the fundraiser ‘Chains for Mya,’ that has raised almost $2,500,” she said.
Johnston and her husband, Brent, with Comer Elementary School’s assistance, are sponsoring a golf tourney called “Tournament for Team Mya” to be held later this month to help with ongoing medical and other expenses.
The Turners, have of course, been unable to work the past few months. And even though Mya is home, she must go to Children’s Healthcare for lab work three times per week.
Landon started kindergarten at Comer this year and Mya herself, who is in fourth grade this year, was able to go to school for a short visit recently, where she received a rousing reception from her fellow students. She is being homeschooled for now as they monitor her for rejection and to help protect her from illness.
Local boutique Shabby Chic redecorated Mya’s room to surprise her for her return home – another much-appreciated gesture.
Some of the neighborhood children made a “Happy Birthday” banner for her and sang to her in the family’s front yard.
“It’s hard for her to understand, I’m sure,” Johnston says of the fact that Mya can’t be around her friends a lot at this particular time. “We just want her and her family to know we are all there for them.”
And little Landon has not been forgotten – Johnston said friends and neighbors have taken the time to do special things for him so he doesn’t feel left out.
“The whole community has been amazing with prayers, words of encouragement, anonymous gifts in the mail and gift cards and packages for Mya and Landon sent to the hospital,” Mrs. Turner said. “The support has been way beyond anything I could have imagined and has helped us through this time that could have been devastating…But people loving on Mya and our family helped more than anyone will ever realize. We are so grateful all (who) have kept us in their minds!”
The Turners wanted to especially thank Shabby Chic, Southeastern Toyota (fundraisers and goodie bags), Classic Construction and Remodeling (for painting Mya’s room and providing mattresses for her bed and sending meals to the hospital), Comer Elementary (for fundraisers and “unbelievable support,”) the Royal Oaks community, and a special thanks to the Johnstons, Paula Dixon and Megan Hardy and Mrs. Turner’s parents, Curtis and Patricia Parker.
“I think we’ve all learned something from this about what is important,” Johnston said. “I think we’ve learned not to take a day for granted and that life is precious.”
TOURNAMENT FOR TEAM MYA DETAILS
The benefit golf tourney is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m. at Highland Walk in Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. with a four-person Lauderdale format. The entry fee for a four-person team is $280 (includes entry fee, art, two mulligans, range balls and lunch) and hold sponsorships are $50. Donations are also accepted.
There will be prizes for the winning team and a drawing for door prizes.
For an entry form (due by Sept. 15), or to make a donation for Mya and her family, contact Beth Johnston at 706-206-3911 or bjohnston@stmarysathens.org.
