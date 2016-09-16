Kenneth Stinchcomb (09-15-16)

LEXINGTON - Kenneth Wayne Stinchcomb, 54, died Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Mr. Stinchcomb was preceded in death by his mother, Runette Holman Stinchcomb; and siblings, Ronald David Stinchcomb and Connie Beth Davis.
Survivors include his father, W.L. Stinchcomb; son, William L. Stinchcomb; sister, Shela Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, at Smith Memory Chapel at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Revs. Kater White and Richard Cole will officiate. The family will receive friends from 7- to 9 p.m. Friday, September 16, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
