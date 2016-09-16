Kenneth Stinchcomb (09-15-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, September 16. 2016
LEXINGTON - Kenneth Wayne Stinchcomb, 54, died Thursday, September 15, 2016.

Mr. Stinchcomb was preceded in death by his mother, Runette Holman Stinchcomb; and siblings, Ronald David Stinchcomb and Connie Beth Davis.

Survivors include his father, W.L. Stinchcomb; son, William L. Stinchcomb; sister, Shela Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, at Smith Memory Chapel at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Revs. Kater White and Richard Cole will officiate. The family will receive friends from 7- to 9 p.m. Friday, September 16, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.