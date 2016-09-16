Curtis McIntire (09-15-16)

Friday, September 16. 2016
COMMERCE - Curtis L. McIntire, 61, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016.

Mr. McIntire was the son of the late LeRoy Harvey and Sue Elmore Leachman McIntire and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. He was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Marsingill.

Survivors include three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank A. (Pam) McIntire, Underwood, Ind., Gary L. (Anne) McIntire, Nashville, Tenn., and Steven M. (Shirley) Hagan, Nicholson; three sisters, Paula M. Underwood, Stephanie A. Hagan, and Sheila G. Norman, all of Commerce; and special niece, Ginny Mcintyre.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday September 19, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Sam Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday September 18, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
