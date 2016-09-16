Jefferson - Brenda Sue Dalton, 69, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016. at her residence.
Ms. Dalton was born on October 16, 1946, in Fairmont, W.Va., the daughter of the late Raymond P. and Maxine L. Steele. She graduated from West Fairmont Senior High School and Monongalia County Vo-Tech Center. She pursued a career in nursing until retirement. Ms. Dalton was preceded in death by her aunt, Josephine (Jo); and uncle, Charles Brown; aunt Barbara (Bobbie) Little; uncle Berle Little; and cousins, Jerry and Dixie Brown Copley.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Michael Harold, Maysville; daughter and friend, Stephanie Dalton and Joe Gouzd, Maysville and Kingmont, W.Va.; granddaughters, Abby and Ashley Harold, both of whom currently attend West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va.; special friends, John and JoAnn Cosco, Hurricane, W.Va.; aunt and uncle, Ralph and Jackie Steele, Bridgeport, W.Va.; several cousins, including Todd Copley (wife Seth and son Bayden), Deep Creek Lake, Md., and Chris Copley (wife Sherry and children Chase and Emma), Fairmont, W.Va.
Memorial services will be held Monday, September 19, at 6:30 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a private memorial service to bury her cremains at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery in West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brenda’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org or to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Sue Dalton (09-15-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry