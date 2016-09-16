Burglars entered an Old Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, address recently by removing a window unit air conditioner in a basement. They made off with a big-screen TV and a safe in a bedroom closet containing $4,000 in cash, watches, diamond earrings, a variety of personal information, two passports and a checkbook containing 25 checks.
The victim told a Jackson County deputy that the safe required a key to be opened and that he had the only key. The deputy’s report indicated that a firearm and other TVs were stolen as well.
For information on other incidents and on arrests, see the Sept. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
Burglars hit Hoods Mill Road residence
